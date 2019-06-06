Pick some sweet somethings: Strawberries season starts soon

The site is a former dairy farm.When 28 acres off Highway 63 came available in 2016, the sisters jumped at the chance to make their dreams a reality.

Driftless Orchard has a quarter acre of strawberries. Apples won't be ready until 2020, but the family already has a trellis system set up with trees beginning to grow.

This has the apples growing similar to the way grapes do and makes a sort of "fruit wall," according to Clare.

Madeline said the system will help them manage the apple growing with a small crew (husbands and parents) and give them a chance to perfect their system over time.

At Driftless Orchard, the sisters use the integrated pest management system to monitor their crops. They use as many organic prevention techniques and as little chemicals as possible.

Why do this? It's simple, Madeline said. They eat the produce, too. They don't want all of those chemicals either.

Continuing to meet fruit standards and having a positive ecological impact on the region is always on the minds of the family. It's important to Madeline and Clare that kids can pick strawberries and immediately take a bite. After all, it'd be difficult to resist the temptation of a freshly picked strawberry.

It can be "daunting" at times to run the farm, according to Clare. However, the approach of taking their time and easing into the business is the best piece of advice they could give to future apple growers.

"One is just to grow at a rate that's sustainable for you and not just jump in too fast all at once," Clare said.

"I think one benefit of that is, when we started two years ago, we were out there with a hand tiller," Madeline added. "Our neighbor tilled up the big stuff, but the equipment investment to jump in a big way, you could end up spending a lot of money on the wrong thing. Growing slow kind of allows us to grow smart, I think."

Ultimately, becoming a community resource is the sisters' goal. Giving a family a chance to get a farm experience, have a picnic, grab an apple or strawberry is what they want for Driftless Orchard.

For strawberry picking updates, visit the Driftless Orchard website. Madeline and Clare said checking the website will give customers a good idea if the family has run out or not.

Picking hours generally are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday.

The details

Who: Madeline and Clare Neenan

What: Driftless Orchard

Where: N3050 U.S. Highway 63, Hager City

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Phone: 218-280-3990