PHOTOS: Farmington Ambassadors are crowned

The Farmington Ambassador Program welcomes the 2019-20 Ambassador family crowned June 11, 2019 (from left to right): Gwen Hallberg, Bethany Porter, Katie Baum, Selena Garcia, Gabby Wollmuth and Lottie Ludewig. Kara Hildreth / Contributor 1 / 4

Selena Garcia was crowned a Farmington Ambassador on Tuesday and will work to represent the city during the next year. Kara Hildreth / Contributor 2 / 4

The Farmington Ambassador Program strives to encourage poise, speaking abilities and interviewing techniques as ambassadors travel the state and volunteer in the community to learn invaluable skills young women can use throughout their lives. Kara Hildreth / Contributor 3 / 4