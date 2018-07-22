Antique show powers up with purpose

The show will last from July 27-29, and will host a wide variety of activities for families and antique hunters alike. The grounds are located off Highway 61 between Hastings and Miesville

Each day will feature a pancake breakfast put on by St. Joseph Catholic Church, a tractor parade and a large flea market and craft fair. Several food vendors will be available throughout the day as well as live music.

The pancake breakfasts will be served 7-9 a.m. and the daily tractor parade will be at 11 a.m.

Children will be able to enjoy a petting zoo and miniature golf. For fans of the movie "Cars," Little Log House has a handmade Tow Mater replica.

Guests also will get to peek into the past and may walk through the blooming flower garden. Little Log House Pioneer Village is home to more than 50 structures— from the old Hampton jail house to a replica of the Spiral Bridge — all of which will be open for viewing during the show.

The show also features various historical re-enactments daily, including a Western bank robbery and military battle scenes.

New this year to the show is Little Log House Repurpose for a Purpose, an event testing the skills of local and area businesses. Headed by Hastings' Eye Candy REfind, the event will last all three days of the show.

Here's how it works:

On Friday, teams will find items around the flea market on a budget. The teams will then go back to their individual workshops on Saturday to repurpose the item or items that they bought at the flea market.

On Sunday, the teams will come back to the village to revel and sell their masterpieces. All proceeds will go to a charity of their choice.

Entrance to the Antique Power Show for adults ages 13 and older is $10 per day. Children under 12 enter free. A weekend pass can be purchased for $20.