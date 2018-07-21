Meet RAD Zoo reptiles at Robert Trail Library

The famous Twin Cities RAD Zoo or Reptile and Amphibian Discovery Zoo returns to the library with a small-creature collection. The animals will be on display at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at the free library event. Space is limited, so early arrival is recommended.

"They will bring a collection of reptiles, lizards, snakes and a small alligator and they will have them out for the kids to look at in the large meeting room and we normally get a really good crowd," Rumpza said.

Parents can help youth select from all kinds of animal and science picture books and educational materials on amphibians to take home and read to certainly peak their curiosity about amphibians, Rumpza said.

Another library event called Trash to Treasure will be open for youth to come and create from 10:30 to noon Saturday, July 28.

"They will basically be reusing things that are usually thrown away for making creative artwork," Rumpza said.

"Kids can come in and make small craft projects and this is for those who may not want to sit outside for the parade," he added.

The library is ready for the crowds.

"July is one of our busiest months in the summer but this year we have seen an increase because the Galaxie Library is closed," Rumpza said. The neighboring Apple Valley library is being remodeled this summer.

"So Robert Trail has seen an increase in traffic, materials being checked out, our computers and our programs," Rumpza said.

The Friends of the Robert Trail Library will sponsor a children's book giveaway after the parade 12:30-2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 28.

"It is geared toward elementary and younger children but they will have teen books as well," said Rumpza.

Parents and children can come into the library meeting room and select a free book to take home and enjoy.

Friends of the Robert Trail Library is a local group citizens who invest in the library and literacy by fundraising and donating funds back to the library to support programs and library materials.

The library will also host many week regular children's story times for all ages.

During the summer and Rosemount Leprechaun Days, this is a time when families and youth can reconnect with the library to rediscover how books are educational and fun.

Rumpza said, "Through our programming, we focus on increasing our attendance at the library and we try to diminish the summer slide that a lot of kids experience when they do not have school for three months, and our hopes are that they will keep reading and discovering new things through reading."