School Rocks Backpack Giveaway is Sunday

The National Retail Federation predicted the average person with children in grades K-12 would spend $97.74 on school supplies such as notebooks, pencils and backpacks. With more than 16 million children in the U.S. living in poverty, Farmington Wireless Zone is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies through the fifth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway in partnership with The Cellular Connection (TCC) and Culture of Good.

This year's event is expected to be the biggest yet, with more than 1,300 backpacks full of books expected to be delivered to area families.

Wireless Zone is at 115 Elm St. in Farmington. TCC is at 4323 E Main St.