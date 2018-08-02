According to their website, the village started with a single structure, the Little Log House, made with wood from the 1850s.

After over 30 years of collecting, moving and restoring structures, the Bauers' property now includes more than 45 historical buildings along with a 40,000-square-foot garden and a dirt track for truck and tractor pulls.

One weekend a year, the village opens the gates to share its treasures with thousands of people during the Little Log House Antique Power Show. The 2018 three-day event that just concluded was again chock full of tractors, antique automobiles, vendors and historical pieces.

Tuin says the event alone brings in 10,000 to 15,000 people a year. The venue even includes a space for camping, allowing out-of-towners to stay.

Many attendees make a point in coming every year, whether to show off their collections of historical pieces and farm equipment or to simply enjoy the festivities.

Linda Grufman, from Maplewood Minn., said that the event is ideal for spending time with her grandchildren.

This was her fourth year attending, taking part in the tractor parade.

"It's not your typical tractor show," she said.

Tractors can be found at every turn, lined up in display, chugging through the parade and showing off in a tractor pull.

The show also provides an outlet for lovers of yesteryear to showcase their devotion to preserving history.

Groups like the Cannon Old West Society and the Red Bull Historic Military Vehicle Association performed re-enactments Friday through Sunday.

Girl-group The Cat's Meow displayed personal collections of clothing dating back to World War II.

Food vendors, live music and demonstrations entertained and fed crowds resemblant of the state fair.

Arnold Olson from Milltown, Wis., is also a frequent visitor. He said that good antique shows are a rare commodity: "You don't find them everywhere."

The success is owed completely to Bauers. Vendors and visitors alike expressed they 're always impressed by the work the family jas dpme in transforming their property into an historical gem. Steve, Sylvia, and their family have successfully preserved moments in time that, consequently, create memories to last forever in the lives of the thousands who attend the big weekend each year.