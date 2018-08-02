Search
    It began with a Little Log House. Antique Power Show keeps them coming back

    By Cate Zenzen on Aug 1, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.
    Linda Grufman of Maplewood, Minn., shows off her ride during the tractor parade at Little Log House Antique Power Show. The tractor, once "a piece of junk," was restored by her husband, Rick, to replicate a "jungle cat Cub Cadet tractor." Grufman said the ride was her birthday present. Cate Zenzen / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 10
    Brigid Burhans (left), Alissa Kisch, Jessica Dague and Logan Madden pose in their authentic World War II outfits. The women are part of The Cat's Meow, a Minnesota group that collects WWII relics. Vintage uniforms and civilian clothing from their personal collections were displayed in the Ravenna Town Hall. Cate Zenzen / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 10
    Father and son Arnold and Paul Olson look at the vintage cars during the 2018 Little Log House Antique Power Show. The two said they were impressed with the uniqueness of the display. Cate Zenzen / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 10
    A flower garden designed by owner Sylvia Bauer flourishes in over 40,000 square feet of the Little Log House Village. Cate Zenzen / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 10
    Lee Sackett and daughter Kelly drive their tractor along Tractor Avenue during the Little Log House Antique Power Show parade. The two are from Ellendale, Minn., and attend the event "pretty much every year," they said. Cate Zenzen / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 10
    Cannon Old West Society members gather in front of a building that once served as the jail in the Village of Hampton, Minn. The group performed historical western re-enactments throughout the Little Log House Antique Power Show July 27-29, 2018. Cate Zenzen/RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 10
    The Little Log House is the building where it all began. Steve and Sylvia Bauer realized their passion for historical preservation after moving this house, with wood dating back to the 1850s, to their rural Hastings property in 1987. Cate Zenzen / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 10
    Henry Miller of Apple Valley took part in the vendor exhibits at the Little Log House Antique Power Show July 27-29, 2018, selling his photography pieces. This was his sixth year at the show. He said the accommodating staff is what keeps him coming back each year. Cate Zenzen / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 10
    George Vanderkooi and Camden Zak dance to the music of the Old Country Boys while their mothers laugh and take pictures during the Little Log House Antique Power Show. Cate Zenzen / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 10
    Saturday's festivities at the Little Log House Power Showe ended with a tractor pull. The stands were packed with people watching the event. Cate Zenzen / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 10

    The Little Log House Pioneer Village, near Hastings, brings antiquity to life.

    The village is owned and operated by the Bauer family; Steve, Sylvia and their three daughters, Jessie Tuin, Tiffany Lindbeck and Angie Jordaan.

    According to their website, the village started with a single structure, the Little Log House, made with wood from the 1850s.

    After over 30 years of collecting, moving and restoring structures, the Bauers' property now includes more than 45 historical buildings along with a 40,000-square-foot garden and a dirt track for truck and tractor pulls.

    One weekend a year, the village opens the gates to share its treasures with thousands of people during the Little Log House Antique Power Show. The 2018 three-day event that just concluded was again chock full of tractors, antique automobiles, vendors and historical pieces.

    Tuin says the event alone brings in 10,000 to 15,000 people a year. The venue even includes a space for camping, allowing out-of-towners to stay.

    Many attendees make a point in coming every year, whether to show off their collections of historical pieces and farm equipment or to simply enjoy the festivities.

    Linda Grufman, from Maplewood Minn., said that the event is ideal for spending time with her grandchildren.

    This was her fourth year attending, taking part in the tractor parade.

    "It's not your typical tractor show," she said.

    Tractors can be found at every turn, lined up in display, chugging through the parade and showing off in a tractor pull.

    The show also provides an outlet for lovers of yesteryear to showcase their devotion to preserving history.

    Groups like the Cannon Old West Society and the Red Bull Historic Military Vehicle Association performed re-enactments Friday through Sunday.

    Girl-group The Cat's Meow displayed personal collections of clothing dating back to World War II.

    Food vendors, live music and demonstrations entertained and fed crowds resemblant of the state fair.

    Arnold Olson from Milltown, Wis., is also a frequent visitor. He said that good antique shows are a rare commodity: "You don't find them everywhere."

    The success is owed completely to Bauers. Vendors and visitors alike expressed they 're always impressed by the work the family jas dpme in transforming their property into an historical gem. Steve, Sylvia, and their family have successfully preserved moments in time that, consequently, create memories to last forever in the lives of the thousands who attend the big weekend each year.

