    Farmington Trunk or Treat set for Oct. 27

    By RiverTown Newsroom Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Farmington will be home to three Trunk or Treat events on Saturday, Oct. 27. Faith Church, Bible Baptist Church and Trinity Lutheran Church will open up their parking lots from 4-6 p.m. for the annual event. Submitted photo

    Faith Church in Farmington will host Trunk or Treat 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27.

    Decorate a car or parking spot at the church and hand out candy from a trunk. Musical entertainment and games will be available inside.

    Farmington police and fire departments will be present to entertain children.

    Two other churches will also take part, including Bible Baptist Church, 19700 Akin Road and Trinity Lutheran Church, 600 Walnut St.

    To register and save a spot, contact Allison Rausch by Oct. 21 at Allison.C.Rausch@gmail.com or 724-799-4673.

