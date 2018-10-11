Historical society to host 'Google Your Genealogy' on Oct. 18
The Dakota County Historical Society will host "Google Your Genealogy" — a genealogy research presentation by Kim Ashford at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18 at the Lawshe Memorial Museum, 130 Third Ave. N., South St. Paul.
Admission to the presentation is free.
Ashford will discuss how to use Google for more than searching an ancestor's name. She will teach tips and tricks about how to make discoveries in genealogy research.
She is a member of the Association of Professional Genealogists and owner of Twigs and Branches Genealogy Service. She also is past president of the Germanic Genealogy Society of Minnesota and one of the founders of the International German Genealogy Partnership.