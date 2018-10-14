Harvest haunting, candlelight tours at LeDuc

Admission to Harvest Haunting is $6 a person or $25 for a family. The Candlelit Tours admission is $10 for adults and $6 for ages 17 and under.

Harvest Haunting is a family-friendly event. The peak of autumn will be celebrated with fresh apple cider, made from LeDuc apples and its authentic apple cider press. There will also be seasonal children's activities, as well as a crackling fire with s'mores and scary stories.

As the day draws to a close, the lights in the house will go out for Candlelit Tours. Tours begin on the hour 7-9 p.m. During the candlelit tour through the dimly lit house, visitors will explore the history of Victorian spiritualism and séances, hear haunting tales and eerie sounds from the ghosts of LeDuc's past. After hearing from each ghost, you will be given a clue that can be used at the end to answer a question. Some of the content may not be suitable for children under the age of 13.