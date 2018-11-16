Jazz and swing headed to Farmington High School

Four bands will highlight the evening of music, beginning at 7 p.m. Free dance lessons will be offered from 6-6:30 p.m. to learn and review the basic steps of swing dancing.

Music will be provided by Jazz I, Jazz II, Birdland Jazz, and Blue Note Jazz. Over 90 students at Farmington High School take part in the jazz program — the largest curricular jazz band program in Minnesota.

A variety of classic big band songs will be performed, including "Sing Sing Sing," "Little Brown Jug," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Pennsylvania 6-5000," and "American Patrol."