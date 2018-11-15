The annual ceremony was held Nov. 8, inside the recital hall at Farmington High School.

Tommy Gallagher, a student at FHS, served as master of ceremonies. He led the audience in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and welcomed the Presentation of Colors given by veterans from The American Legion Auxiliary Clifford Legion Unit 189 and Farmington VFW Post 7662.

Music was provided by the FHS wind ensemble and a solo of The Star-Spangled Banner sung by choral director Megan Dimich.

The school's men's choir sang "I Hear America Singing!" and fourth grade choirs sang "This Land is Your Land." Choral director Brian Ohnsorg sang "God Bless America" to a standing ovation.

Klobuchar shares McCain's legacy

Gallagher introduced Sen. Amy Klobuchar as the guest speaker.

"She truly values our military members and their families," Gallagher said.

Klobuchar commended the value of the Honor Flight Twin Cities organization that has given 1,700 veterans a charter flight to Washington, D.C.

"I have had the honor to see the veterans arrive in Washington and sometimes that is for the first and last time they will see the World War II Memorial and the Vietnam memorial," Klobuchar said. "I have seen them come back and return and it is just this incredible moment."

More than 1,000 community members broke out into loud applause after these remarks inside the recital hall.

Klobuchar spoke about former veteran, Sen. John McCain, who was her good friend. She talked about a trip she took to Vietnam with McCain and Sen. Lindsey Graham. She stood in front of the prison cell where McCain was tortured as a prisoner of war for more than five years.

"It was in that cell where he made the decision to allow others to be released before him," Klobuchar said. "They were trying to mess around with his head ... by allowing him to be released first because his dad was in a high-ranking position ... in the military."

She said McCain made the decision he would not be released as a war captive until after his fellow comrades were released.

Klobuchar talked about how McCain suffered from physical disabilities that affected his arm mobility. She said he could not comb his hair or put on a coat alone because he could not move his arm.

"He (McCain) also has this incredible resilience like our vets, and he had this wicked sense of humor," Klobuchar said smiling. Recalling how McCain responded with quick wit and humor after seeing a flight suit in a glass box at a museum that looked pristine with his name embroidered on it.

Klobuchar said she visited McCain at his ranch in Arizona. She recalls he pointed to a sentence in his book and said, "Don't forget, there is nothing in life more liberating than fighting for a cause larger than yourself."

"That is what our country is all about, whether we agree on things or not, and America is bigger than those disagreements and it is what our veterans signed up to serve for that is something bigger than ourselves," said Klobuchar.

Honor Flight speakers

Featured speakers Jerry and Jana Kyser of Roseville gave the keynote together.

Married for 42 years, the Kysers are the cofounders of the Honor Flights Twin Cities organization. As a U.S. Army combat disabled Vietnam veteran, Jerry has dedicated his time to serving veterans.

"Amy Klobuchar has written a personalized letter for every flight to each veteran and that is a big deal and means a lot to them," Jana Kyser said. "The passion and the mission of the Honor Flight Twin Cites is to fly World War II and Korean War veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit nine memorials dedicated to honoring the service and sacrifices of themselves, their war buddies and their families."

Jerry shared statistics from the flights he called "grand adventures" underway since September 2008. The flights have carried 1,700 veterans with 1,500 World War II veterans, 200 Korean War veterans and six terminally ill veterans. Today there are 255 names on the waiting list.

"It is a spiritual, emotional and tough day for these gentlemen and ladies," Jerry said.

Veterans show up at the airport at 5 a.m. to travel to Washington, D.C., and are airborne via Sun Country Airlines and return later that day.

"The objective is to always tell these veterans that we love them, and I tell them when we are at the war memorials that whatever you should have done, or thought about, or feel bad about, you leave that at this memorial because that is the biggest thing you can do is to let that go," Jerry said. "I tell them you can go back home and live your last days and know you have done everything you can do to live those last days knowing you did all you could do."

Voice of Democracy essay winner speaks

Farmington High student Maya O'Reilly read her Voice of Democracy essay with a thesis challenging Americans to think about the importance of casting a vote.

O'Reilly, 16, spoke with candor after thanking veterans for their service, sacrifice and bravery during the Patriotic Day Celebration ceremony held Nov. 8, at the Farmington High School recital hall where it was standing room only.

"A vote is a just a chance to declare exactly what you think, what you value, and who you place enough trust in to determine the city, the state and the country you want to live in," O'Reilly said.

"Without the input of the American people, there is not a democracy. The statement 'We the people' was not written down by accident or just to fill space, but it is the very foundation of our government. There is no democracy without people, people's thoughts and people's ideas."

Many politicians run campaigns to trigger emotions, O'Reilly said, but it is the choice of Americans to become involved in information leading up to elections.

"I know all of you are glad the elections are over just so we don't have to hear the back and forth accusations from the political opponents," she said.

Campaigning that leads up to the election has become a game to win votes and have become a lesson in disengagement, O'Reilly argues.

"From what I understand now is that even if you believe your vote does not matter and even if you believe it will not make a difference, you are still making a statement by not casting a vote," O'Reilly said.

The decision to not vote is going along with the masses and not putting forth your own ideas, O'Reilly said.

"Vote wisely and take ownership of our future and don't let the noise and negative undertones of the political ads deter you from the decision to making it to the polls," she added. "Our votes matter because this country matters to us and we care about what happens to it whether we realize it or not."