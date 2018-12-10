Weber featured author at Bierstube event in Hastings

Attendees are invited for a meal or beverage before the event begins. Books, including Weber's newly released book, "The I-94 Murders," will be available for purchase and personalization at the event.

As a 21-year veteran of the psychological profession, Weber has spent a large portion of his life in service to those in need. As the clinic director at CORE Professional Services, P.A, his work involves outpatient services and forensic psychology. His work has ranged from assessing murderers chained to the cement floor in the basement of a prison and assessing psychopaths, to providing therapy for wealthy professionals who've engaged in multiple affairs. Weber has testified as an expert witness in numerous sexual assault and homicide cases and has received the President's Award from the Minnesota Correctional Association for his forensic work.

As a veteran of the forensic psychology profession, Weber has used his unique understanding of how predator's think, knowledge of victim trauma, actual court cases, and passion for writing true crime thrillers. "The I-94 Murders," is the follow up to his highly-acclaimed novel, "Murder Book."