Top 10: Veterans statue unveiled at Memorial Day celebration

On Memorial Day, a bronze statue was installed at the Farmington Area Veterans Memorial Park, marking the completion of a project nearly a decade — and more than a 100 design plans — in the making.

The dream of Farmington resident and World War II Air Force veteran Howard Miller, which was passed along to Leon Orr, Grant Beyl, David Metzger, Joseph Tullar, Ron Ersfeld and Bev Ersfeld upon Miller's death in 2011, was seen through to completion as the 6-foot, 3-inch-tall saluting soldier was settled into place.

Orr, an Air Force veteran who served in the Korean War, chaired the memorial park committee and gave tours Memorial Day of the park that sits within the confines of Rambling River Park.

"Once we came up with the final design, we did not compromise, even when we could not afford to have it all done. We wanted to have granite all the way around," Orr said at the time of unveiling, taking time to emphasize the granite finishes across the park.

The 450-pound, copper-core soldier faces the folded granite flag — meant to resemble the keepsake given at military funerals to its north.

Over the years, pavers with names of area veterans' filled the surrounding area.

"We wanted it to be a people-oriented memorial and list the person's name, branch of service, the war and date they passed away because you can see many young men killed in Vietnam were in their early 20s," Orr said at the time.

Area civic and service groups paired with individual contributions secured the $40,000 investment commissioned from Brodin Studios out of Kimball, Minn., that fabricates bronze monuments and memorials honoring military, law enforcement and the fire academy.

Phyllis Betzold, longtime area resident, attended the unveiling alongside her husband George, a veteran with a memorial paver in the park.

"I just think it is beautiful, the physical part of it is beautiful and the way it is laid out and, of course, a lot of the people who are there I knew a lot of them," she said.

The couple said they plan to add a paver for each of their children who have served their country like their father.

Since the statue was installed, Orr wrote in an email, it has been received with "overwhelming" approval by the community.

"I am often stopped and told how people think this soldier saluting the granite tablet containing the names and information about their military deaths, was well done and very meaningful," he wrote. "We were very fortunate to have selected the right sculptor for the project."