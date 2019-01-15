Get ready to dance at Farmington High School

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children under 5.

Performances included: the Carleton College Ballroom Dance Team, Dance With Us America, Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Premier Dance Team from the University of Minnesota, Ballet Co. Laboratory, Dance Connection, JAMM Dance Co., South Metro Dance Academy, Studio 4 Dance, Synergy Dance Center, the Ntxhais Tshaj Lij from the Community School of Excellence, Rince na Chroi Irish Dancers, Just for Kix from Farmington, and the Lakeville Starliners.

Dancers Against Cancer will receive 10 percent of this year's profits. The group provides financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and families impacted by cancer.

For more information, visit www.farmingtongraduation.wixsite.com/website-6/fundraiser-for-the-love-o....