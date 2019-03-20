Gear up for Rosemount's Star Wars Extravaganza

The free Star Wars Extravaganza returns with activities for all ages at The Rosemount Steeple Center and Robert Trail Library from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

"We were approached numerous times over the last two years by the public asking us when we were going to hold this again and when a councilman brought it up at the Haunted Trail setup, I started thinking how we could do this." said John Loch, a leader with the Rosemount Area Arts Council.

After a break for two years, RAAC, the Friends of the Robert Trail Library and the library decided to partner again to bring back the Star Wars Extravaganza, Loch said.

Guests are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food donation for the local food shelf.

The Wolf Pack Squad of Central Garrison — the 501st Legion will entertain and be dressed in Star Wars movie costumes.

The public is encouraged to dress in costumes to enjoy the experience and pose for photos.

"There will be a 'Learn How to Draw Star Wars Characters' class at the Robert Trail Library on Thursday, March 28," Loch said.

The Star Wars sketching class size is limited in size. Register at the library or call 651-480-1202.

Local artists will be onsite to draw caricature drawings. Children can explore crafts and take part in laser printing demos, door prizes or have their photos taken in costume next to Star Wars displays. There will be interactive trivia contests and free activities to entertain Star Wars fans of all ages.

The RAAC volunteers are ready to welcome thousands of out-of-town Star Wars fans and local families who wish to celebrate Star Wars.

"The first year we held this at the Steeple Center, before it was remodeled and added on to, we had no idea of how many would attend," Loch said. "I was personally hoping for 300, and when the time came to open up the door, we were blown away with the long line that stretched through the old parking lot and we were overwhelmed by the 1,400 people that came."