Fine Forgiveness Week at Dakota County libraries

The library is hosting Fine Forgiveness Week to make sure all customers have access to the materials and resources the library offers and to give those with overdue fines an opportunity to reconnect with the library. An estimated 23,000 people are currently blocked from checking out library materials due to fines and fees.

All fines and fees except for lost materials will be waived once during Fine Forgiveness Week. Customers with lost or damaged items should contact the library to resolve their situation. The regular fine policy will resume Sunday, April 14.

Fine Forgiveness Week coincides with National Library Week and the beginning of Dakota County Library's 50th anniversary celebration. For more information, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search "fine forgiveness."