Farmington's Curbside Cleanup Days starts April 20
Curbside Cleanup Days will begin April 20 for Farmington residential garbage customers and run through May 18.
Participants must live in the city limits and be a city of Farmington residential garbage customer. Curbside Cleanup Days gives residents the opportunity to dispose of large, bulky household items that don't fit in a garbage cart. Items no longer accepted include mattresses, box springs and carpeting. Other items that can't be disposed of include: TVs and computer monitors, tires, household chemicals, construction/remodeling debris, and business waste.
Bags, boxes or piles of trash at the curb will not be picked up. Residents can request return trips for household trash at any time throughout the year by calling 651-280-6905. Visit FarmingtonMN.gov for more information.