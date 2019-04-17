Recap: The hunt is on at the Dakota City Heritage Village

Rosemount resident Kathy Hoel brought her grandson Vincenzo who lives in Port Lucie, Fla., and he was delighted with the snow as he picked up a few candy eggs for his basket. Kara Hildreth / Contributor

FARMINGTON — Children and their families braved the snowy grounds to snatch up Easter eggs April 13 at the Dakota City Heritage Village. The Farmington Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt was sponsored by the Farmington Business Association and provided over 10,000 eggs to be discovered by three age groups of children. Youth were able to gather 10 eggs apiece and pose for pictures with the Easter Bunny and Sparky, the Fire Department mascot.