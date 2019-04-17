Recap: The hunt is on at the Dakota City Heritage Village
FARMINGTON — Children and their families braved the snowy grounds to snatch up Easter eggs April 13 at the Dakota City Heritage Village. The Farmington Fire Department Easter Egg Hunt was sponsored by the Farmington Business Association and provided over 10,000 eggs to be discovered by three age groups of children. Youth were able to gather 10 eggs apiece and pose for pictures with the Easter Bunny and Sparky, the Fire Department mascot.