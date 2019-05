Prom attendees Calie Schwartz, Graham Hertaus and Tyler Olson do an impromptu pose after grand march. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia

Farmington High School prom attendees took photos and chatted with family and friends after a midday grand march on May 11.

The grand march took place at 2:30 p.m. in the Farmington High School gymnasium, with the dance later that night at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.