Youth can find adventure, fun at Dew Days

Youngsters who like to compete can enter a chalk drawing contest, a coloring contest or try out their talents at blowing the biggest bubble. Those not afraid to get messy can compete in the pie and pizza eating contests.

Farmington Gymnastics & Cheer studio will offer a bouncy house and the pick-a-duck activity for children to have fun with water.

The entertaining Schiffelly Puppets will entertain youth with wonder on the first day at Rambling River Park in an educational program sponsored by Farmington Library. The library will host daily youth events and activities designed to be fun, educational and interactive.

Youth and families who like adventure and challenges can take part in geocaching. Entry forms can be found online, at Farmington City Hall or the library. Geocaching, an interactive recreational activity, is when participants use a GPS or mobile device to hide-and-seek containers at specific locations marked by coordinates all over the world.

Families and youth can also test out their baking skills by entering the chocolate chip cookie recipe contest. The contest is divided into different age categories. Pre-register at www.farmingtondewdays.com.

The library will host a Yu-Gi-Oh! trading card tournament for youth 9-16 years of age. Registration is required. The library will host some author events and two family shows called "Oh, the Places We'll Explore."

On Friday, the popular children's craft fair will sell handmade goods and crafts made by children from 10-11:30 a.m. in front of the library.

Families in search of bikes can check out the annual bike auction on Friday afternoon with a viewing at 3 p.m. Bidding begins at 4:30 p.m. under the tent on Oak Street.

If children are inspired by trains, the Rambling River Center Model Railroad Club offers an interesting display from 2-6 p.m. Friday.

Families and neighborhoods can also enter the bed races that offer fun unleashed on wheels.

Gerster's Jewelry will host a ring toss Saturday in front of the jewelry store.

For older tweens and teens seeking adventure, a bungee trampoline will be set up downtown near City Hall along with live music, a craft fair, food and other fun events.

The annual youth fishing tournament gets underway from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Prairie View Park in Farmington sponsored by Southern Dakota County Sportsmen's Club.

For those seeking fitness and recreation, runners of all ages and families can register to race in the annual Dew Run Saturday morning. Registration is required.

Youth from Synergy Dance Studio will showcase their troupe and individual dancing talents to entertain audiences Saturday evening in front of Rambling River Center garage on Oak Street.

Two fun and engaging, family bands will return to the Dew Days summer stage. Them Pesky Kids will entertain with live music and interactive shenanigans Friday evening, and The Dweebs will bring new music and more laughs Saturday night.