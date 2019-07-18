Relay For Life fundraiser takes off Friday

"I do say there are some minutes of life that are frozen in my memory forever and that is when the world stopped," Jolley said.

Her daughter, Jill Jolley, 49, is a breast cancer survivor after enduring a double mastectomy in May 2018.

"You have to pick yourself up and fight and pray a lot and keep on doing what is needed," Jolley said.

Jill Jolley will provide a survivor speech, while her mother and boyfriend Steve Ahlmann will give caregivers' speeches at the Farmington Relay For Life.

The Relay For Life has a variety of activities slated to run 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 19, at the Boeckman Middle School track.

The survivor dinner begins at 5 p.m. and ceremony and program commence at 6 p.m.

At dusk, there is a ceremony with a bagpipe player who provides backdrop music during the cancer survivors walk around the track. Hundreds of decorated memorial sandbags with loved ones names on the front will have lighted candles inside. The glowing bags will encircle the track to honor the lives of survivors and other family and friends who lost their battle with cancer.

Battle against cancer

"Today she is technically cancer free and we are so lucky the cancer did not spread into the lymph glands because it was a very aggressive type of cancer," Jolley said, about Jill.

Wanting to show her eternal gratitude to Ahlmann for his constant loving support given to her daughter, she said "The real caregiver was Steve who was there for her when she needed support, and I want to give him a shout out because he is a real champ and I thank God he was there," Jolley said.

Ahlmann's mother also survived breast cancer.

After the cancer diagnosis, Jolley offered her daughter all the love and support she could offer. She made sure her freezer was full of food and she offered to have her home cleaned after surgery.

"I went to some of the appointments and was a witness to some of what she had to undergo," Jolley said.

Retired from Castle Rock Bank in Farmington nine years ago, Jolley said her team from the bank supported a former employee years ago who was loved and died as a result of cancer.

"Every dollar that can go to research and progress is good," Jolley said. "Today the walk is so much more meaningful when you are impacted and then it really hits home."

The leadership committee outlined a goal to raise $34,000 after bringing in $38,000 last year.

Teams have reached more than the halfway point of its fundraising goal. Funds can be directed to support local individuals who are fighting cancer.

Teams can still form this week to join the group Friday night. Farmington Relay For Life will offer family events such as water balloon fights, a frozen tied T-shirt game, stick pony games and an interactive Zumba fitness session. Items have been donated from local and area businesses and will be available for bidding under the silent auction tent, according to Connie Honrud, event chair.

"The big thing is at dusk we set up luminaries that light up the track and this is absolutely one of our favorite moments of the night," said Honrud. She is a cancer survivor for more than 40 years and a former cancer caregiver for her husband Arvid who is also a survivor.

"We are trying to raise money and awareness to keep it in the forefront because everybody gets affected by this miserable disease — it is pretty rare in today's world you find anyone who is not affected," Honrud added.