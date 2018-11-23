Food shelf moves to Farmington Lutheran Church

"We are so excited to reopen the Farmington Food Shelf in the new shopping model which will offer more healthy choice food options and additional support," said Shelby Lunzer, the Farmington Food Shelf liaison that partners with Farmington Lutheran Church and 360 Communities. "Our clients want healthy food options and an experience that surrounds them with friends and support, and we are so happy to partner with 360 Communities and our local donors to provide that to our community."

Jim Ollhoff, director of church management, said Farmington Lutheran Church is happy the partnership can help them serve the community.

Ollhoff served on the church council when the partnership was brought to his attention from longtime volunteer Kris Akin.

"It means we are really trying to walk our talk," Ollhoff said. "Our church wanted to become more rooted in the community and meet community needs, and we think we are doing a lot but we wanted to do more."

Each week the pastors preach how the congregation should go and serve the community. "Now we are trying to live what we say," Ollhoff said.

360 Communities will be looking for more volunteers and other churches to help run the food shelf.

The food shelf will be located on the church's first floor.

The new model will allow families to walk through a grocery area and shop for foods. This model allows families to shop for food their families prefer to eat.

"It will feel like you are in a grocery store," Ollhoff said.

Ollhoff said the relocation will be an opportunity to teach youth about the importance of caring and giving. Each week more than 800 kids go through children's ministry programs at the church.

"We can show the youth we are living who we want to be and it is really exciting to be a part of this," Ollhoff said. "Our hope is that in the long term we can do more than just the food shelf."

Helping to feed hungry families is a need that must be met, but the church wants to help make families' lives better so they do not need to access the food shelf long term.

To volunteer at the food shelf, call the church office at 651-463-4100.