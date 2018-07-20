Rosemount foodie bakes homeland food

For more than 10 years, her homemade food truck entrees have become a staple at Rosemount's summer festival.

Locals and guests who come down to Leprechaun Days return because they crave the homemade flavors of New Zealand. She loves bringing her homeland recipes from New Zealand to her hometown to share with the community.

This food truck affectionately called Nitch's Kitchen is a three generation family affair.

"We make New Zealand meat pies with homemade pastry that is like a meal made with mashed potatoes, gravy and meat, and our breakfast pies are made with sausage or bacon with cheese, eggs and hash browns," she said.

Each pie is made with special recipe pie crusts baked inside imported tiny tins from New Zealand. All scratch recipes have been fine-tuned throughout the years as she experiments with gravies and dipping sauces.

"The secret ingredient is matter of fact the way it is made with lots of love — we put a lot of love into what we make because we like to see people enjoy food and have a good experience - that is the magic ingredient," MacQueen said, speaking with an endearing, musical New Zealand accent.

Neighbor Mike Bouchard, chair of Midsummer Faire for Leprechaun Days, raves about his friend's meat pies and unforgettable sweet, decadent desserts.

"I make a homemade from scratch banana cake that does very well," MacQueen said, humbly.

The scratch dessert is a New Zealand cake recipe concocted with lemon cream cheese and topped with homemade cream cheese frosting drizzled with chocolate and served with banana chips and whipped cream.

Oh, my.

As a native from New Zealand, she has made Minnesota her home for 26 years. Today MacQueen, 50, feels Minnesota is home and her hometown is now Rosemount. She kindly explains how she married a Minnesotan and loves living in Rosemount with her husband Paul who aids with logistics in the family food truck business.

"I have always liked to cook from a very young age of five and six years old, and I used to like to bake as a girl and have always been around food so it has always been a part of me," MacQueen said.

She has a food memory as a girl eating her favorite New Zealand meat pies a certain way. She would savor the savory meat and vegetable filling first and save the beloved, flaky pie crust until the end.

Describing herself as a foodie, she works professionally in the fresh produce business where she likes to take care of food service accounts.

Retired from serving food from her food truck for years at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, she now keeps busy catering events and serving locals at restaurants in Rosemount and surrounding areas in her spare time. Nitch's Kitchen has served up fine food for years at Dakota County Fair in Farmington.

"But I like being in town and working to fill custom orders - there is more of a demand and I have been serving locals at an uptown bar and restaurant and now I have a strong following," MacQueen said.

"We are trying to spread the word we are here in town besides at just Leprechaun Days," she added.

Nitch's Kitchen can accommodate special orders for parties or even smaller orders for those who crave the homemade pies. The business has a strong following on Facebook where orders can be placed and picked up.

"People are so gracious and so nice and we are very thankful for how everyone returns, and it is so nice to get to know people over the years. But there are still new people who come to town each year who have never had our meat pies and we would love everyone to try our meat pies," MacQueen said.

"We like to visit with people and my mother and daughter work with me and so it is fun, and we want people to have a good experience and enjoy the food we are making," she said.

The self-contained food truck is equipped with a convection oven and cook pots. She plans on growing her food business as the family continues baking meat pies during retirement.

Looking forward to the day when her young grandson Corey, 16 months old, tastes the family recipes.

"I am hoping one day he will make pies with grandma."