Stepping together to fight cancer

The annual Farmington Relay for Life walk was Friday, July 20, at the Boeckman Middle School track.

Event Chair Connie Honrud, a cancer caregiver and breast cancer survivor for more than 30 years, said the relay was a success even without a formal spokesperson from the American Cancer Society.

Twenty-three teams signed up, including 127 walkers plus more people who showed up to celebrate and raise money by playing many games and activities for all ages.

"It was fantastic and the weather actually turned out to be a benefit because it was cool and it was a beautiful night," Honrud said.

Cancer survivor and keynote speaker was Maddie Muelken, a Farmington graduate who led the school's softball team to a state championship victory last year. Her mother, Nikki, served as the inspirational caregiver speaker.

Muelken decided to keep playing softball as the team's strong pitcher after her cancer diagnosis in March 2017 and her fight against the Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"We had a lot of support out there who were all fighting back and giving inspiration to others who are now battling cancer," Honrud said.

Since the year's Relay for Life was a do-it-yourself event, Farmington invited other cities to participate. Teams and walkers from Lakeville, Rosemount and Shakopee came.

"We had several sponsors between different companies in town," Honrud said. She expressed gratitude to all the small businesses' generous donations.

Teams exceeded total fundraising goal of $32,000. To date, the Farmington Relay for Life raised $34,224 not including silent auction donations.

"The support has been fantastic again this year locally. We had out bagpiper who played while he walked on the luminaria walk and it was probably the highlight of the night," Honrud.

Tom Stonehouse played and walked behind cancer survivors with a backdrop of more than 1,000 luminaries lighting up the track at dusk.

Disc Jockey Johnee D'Shea also entertained the crowd.

All proceeds are given to support patients with cancer locally.

"These funds help cover many things like making people feel good and women can get wigs or get their hair done and things that you don't think about," Honrud said.