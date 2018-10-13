Hastings native's short to show at Twin Cities Film Fest

"It's just really special to come back and have a film shown where I grew up," Jacobson, who now lives in Los Angeles, said. "It's like the best thing in the world."

In the film, lunch ladies and sisters LouAnne and Seretta are ecstatic when they find out one of their recipes has won them tickets to a concert put on by Johnny Depp's band. The two are convinced that if they meet Depp, their idol, he will ask them to be his personal chefs and save them from their unhappy existence as bullied and unappreciated high school lunch ladies. However, their road to the concert is not a smooth (or bloodless) one.

Jacobson described the movie's style as "if John Hughes was a little twisted." She loves to write comedy horror and about "going for dreams."

"Lunch Ladies" combines the two.

At 19 minutes, the short is much longer than most that are entered in festivals, Jacobson said. But that hasn't created any roadblocks. After earning a spot in the renowned Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival in France earlier this year, "Lunch Ladies" has won 26 awards and has played across Europe. Jacobson said she won't be able to make it to the Twin Cities Film Fest — because her film will be playing at a festival in Barcelona at the same time.

Though the short film isn't available outside of festivals yet, Jacobson expects it to be distributed sometime in the new year. She hopes the short's success will allow her to make it into a feature-length film in the future.