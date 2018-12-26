"Every year we see so many exciting projects to preserve Minnesota history for future generations to experience, learn and enjoy, and this year is no exception," said Carolyn Veeser-Egbide, grants manager for the Minnesota Historical Society.

Grant applications were recommended for funding by the Historic Resources Advisory Committee, a volunteer panel made up of citizens from around the state. The MNHS Executive Council approved the recommendations on Oct. 25.

Locally, grants were awarded to:

Dakota City Heritage Village, Farmington — $19,800

For the replacement of existing archive and artifact room HVAC mechanical system. To also hire qualified technicians to upgrade Dakota City Heritage Village's heating, ventilating and air conditioning system.

Dakota County — $50,000

Mississippi River Trail - Pine Bend Bluffs interpretive node. To hire qualified consultants to develop and install interpretive signage on the Mississippi River Trail in Dakota County.