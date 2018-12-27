Top 10: Taube replaces over two decades of Legion leadership

Doug Taube, 55, was sworn-in as the new American Legion commander during a ceremony Nov. 14 at the Farmington VFW Post 7662.

Longtime Legion commander, Leonard Weisbrich, stepped down after more than 20 years of leadership. He travels during the summer and was ready to pass the baton.

After a call from the Eagan Legion commander, Taube decided he would be honored to lead the local American Legion. The Legion shares a building with Farmington VFW Post 7662 after the Legion building closed.

As a member who serves on the steering committee for Farmington Yellow Ribbon Network, Taube hopes to get to know many new veterans.

Taube said some local veterans maintain membership at both the Legion and VFW posts.

Taube plans to work on increasing membership by bringing in more young and older veterans.

"That is one of my goals as the new commander, women veterans are just as important as men veterans and that is the way I see it — a lot of women were nurses years ago and helped to take care of the wounded soldiers."

As a U.S. Air Force veteran, Taube served from 1982 to 1990. He signed up as a junior in high school and left six days after graduation.

He recalled being a part of many tours during his military career.

"I was very, very honored to meet Ronald Reagan's security and I got to see Nancy and Ronald personally when they landed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota," he said. "You get to meet a lot of nice people from all over the United States."

The Farmington American Legion holds a 67 percent membership. Taube hopes to grow that membership to 115 paid and active members.

Next year, Farmington American Legion will celebrate its 100-year anniversary. The group hopes to invite the community to celebrate.