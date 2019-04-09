Soulful classic bluegrass band performs at Steeple Center

Rosemount Area Arts Council invites the public to check out High 48s, a group known for soulful, classic bluegrass sounds played with a modern interpretation and attitude, according to John Loch of RAAC.

The concert will entertain on stage at 7 p.m. Friday, April 12, at the Rosemount Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail.

"They are a band with one foot in tradition and the other in the world of music today and one of the few who can find an overlooked bluegrass classic in a song by M. Ward, or the Clash then throw down hard on a standard by Bill Monroe," Loch said.

This band admits to becoming a band of songwriters.

"They take a modern approach, heeding the well-worn advice to writers — write what you know — and their songs ring true to their everyday lives as northern city-folk rather than an imagined 'sweet, sunny south' of coal mines and dark hollers," Loch said.

The band members admit to being passionate music educators who teach one-on-one, online. They also teach music in workshops and music jam camps around the country. The musician educators teach two yearly youth bluegrass jam camps at Grass Seeds Academy.

Back in 2017, the band released its eighth studio album called "Daddy Was a Bank Robber."

Loch said this recording was the band's most personal release yet, with original music and a handful of covers to represent a musical snapshot of the band's eclectic record collections.

In 2018, the band welcomed guitar phenomenon Clint Birtzer into the band when he was only 25 years old. Now Birtzer has invested time and is considered a bluegrass veteran. He holds three Minnesota State Flatpicking Championship wins and has performed in hundreds of shows. Birtzer carries a back catalog of album releases with new grassers from the band Sawtooth Brothers.

The band High 48s take its name from railroad slang for the boxcars used to transport troops on the front lines in World War I, Loch said.

"Originally called a '40 and 8' because it could hold 48 men or eight horses, the boxcar was later used in the U.S. on fast moving 'hot shot' freight trains by train-hoppers looking for work during The Great Depression," Loch said.

Concert tickets can be purchased at www.brownpaperticket or at www.rosemountarts.com. You can purchase tickets in person from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday or 2-4 p.m. on Friday at The Rosemount Steeple Center.