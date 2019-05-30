Farmington summer outdoor concert series start this week

The first live outdoor concert will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 30 at Rambling River Park.

"Bring a blanket or chair and enjoy the local performers playing a wide variety of music for the whole family," said Missie Kohlbeck, recreation supervisor for the city.

The summer concert series continues through August and will be held the last Thursday of each month at the Rambling River Park outdoor venue.

This week Vinnie Rose will perform. He is a 1994 graduate of Farmington High School who plays rock, country, pop and jazz music across the Twin Cities. The band plays a mix of tunes from cover songs to original music.

The band Stomp 'N Dixie will perform June 27. The band sings in a razz-a-ma-tazz musical styling that will entertain the whole family.

The Teddy Bear Band is slated to entertain July 25. The band plays children's music. Also featured that night is Party in the Park Night from 5-8 p.m. Family and youth activities include inflatables, crafts, yard games, face painting and balloon animals.

The last concert will be Aug. 29, when the Castaways perform. The group is known to play music from the 1950s and '60s.

Attendance has been solid the past few years and varies greatly depending on the weather and the band playing, according to Kohlbeck.

"We have some families who come to every single one and some families bring the kids and takeout and a blanket and eat dinner at the park," Kohlbeck added.

Each band is selected to offer diverse, outdoor musical entertainment aimed to provide fun outdoor diversion for all ages in the summer.