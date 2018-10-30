Lakeville Area Arts Center exhibit opening

Young's artwork is returning to the Arts Center as part of her 10-year artistry milestone. Younghad her first exhibit of acrylic paintings at the Lakeville Area Arts Center in 2008. She chose to title her returning exhibit "Navigating Impossible," telling the story of her loss of sight, and how she uses tactile techniques to create heavily textured paintings.

The Lakeville Area Arts Center is located at 20965 Holyoke Ave. For additional information, call 952-985-4640.