Art sought for Community Art Exhibition

Artists looking to display their work can submit digital images. All ages are welcome, one entry per person. Entrants must live in Dakota County. The submission deadline varies by season: Dec. 1 — winter art, March 1 — spring art, June 1 — summer art, Sept. 14 — fall art.

The committee will review the submissions and make a recommendation to the Dakota County Board. The Board will make the final decision on which works of art will be exhibited. The committee includes 11 members who have backgrounds in art and have been selected by the Board. The works of art will be displayed in various Dakota County buildings.

Artwork can be submitted to Jenelle Teppen by email at jenelle.teppen@co.dakota.mn.us or mailed to Dakota County Public Services & Revenue Division, 1590 Highway 55, Hastings, MN 55033.

Submittals must include a completed application/submission form located online at www.co.dakota.mn.us/Government/CAC/PublicArt/Documents/ArtExhibitForm.pdf. All information on the form will be classified as public data and will be made available to the public upon request.