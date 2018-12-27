Railway Gallery to opens to public
Beginning Saturday, Jan. 5, Artspace Hastings River Lofts will be opening its gallery to the public from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The gallery, located at 121 Tyler St., may be accessed from behind the building. Residents will staff the gallery to answer questions and process sales.
Railway Gallery features the art of Artspace Hasting resident artists as well as artisans from across the Twin Cities. It is a nonprofit gallery that operates with donations and volunteers.