Winners announced for ArtBlast short story writing contest

One of the highlighted events was the Short Story Writing Contest.

Rosemount Area Arts Council and Friends of Robert Trail Library have announced the winners of the third annual Short Story Writing Contest.

The contest was open to amateur writers in third grade through high school and adults. Each winner received a Barnes and Noble gift card.

Adult winners were: Whitney Egelston of Rosemount with “Little Red.” Middle school first place was given to Abigail Brand for “Perfect Vacation.” Second place was given to Logan Dy and Robbie Sell for “Map of Fortune.” Third place was awarded to Sophie Eriksen-Schultz for “The Girl from the River.”

Honorable mention was awarded to: Noman Haque for “I was Sitting on the Dock”; Bailey Childs for “The Girl in the Water,” and Beth Matuszewsk for “A Mermaid Tale.”

The elementary awards were: first place, Alexis Aryeequaye for “Home.” Tied for second place were Ruby Kuhn for “Magical Moments” and Natalie Brown for “Sitting at the End of the Dock.” Third place was given to Ezra Gold for “I Opened a Fortune Cookie.”

Honorable mentions were awarded to Simon Elvrum for “I Opened a Fortune Cookie,” Claire Krieg, “I Opened a Fortune Cookie,” and Finley Kuhn for “The Adventure of Finding My Brother.”