Treasure Island announces summer lineup at new amphitheater

Kevin Smith, who does public relations for Treasure Island, said they hope it will become a major performance venue in the marketplace of outdoor stages. This season there is permanent seating, for example.

The first artists to christen the newly outfitted amphitheater will be none other than John Fogerty and ZZ Top on June 29.

Their performance will be part of the Island Block Party, June 29-July 3, an annual event full of concerts, food trucks and carnival rides that ends with one of the biggest firework displays in southeastern Minnesota

Other concerts in the event include Big & Rich, Vince Neil and finally a free performance from America right before the fireworks.

"We think we've got a wide variety of choices for entertainment lovers of all ages and all demographics," Smith said.

All bases are covered with the 2018 summer lineup. The genres range from country favorites Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker on Aug. 31, classic rock 'n' roll queen Joan Jett on Aug. 24 to comedic favorites Steve Martin and Martin Short on Aug. 10.

Treasure Island works hard each year to bring the best entertainment possible, according to Smith, and this summer is no different.

With these mega-acts come large crowds so Smith encourages concert-goers to come early and stay late; enjoy the other festivities the venue provides while the traffic dies down.

For a full list of this summer's lineup, exclusively at the new outdoor amphitheater, visit www.ticasino.com.

Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster or at the Treasure Island Resort & Casino box office on location.

Smith said he really believes people from all over are going to appreciate what the entertainment complex has to offer.

"Now that the summer season is here we'd like for them to enjoy the summer with us at Treasure Island," Smith said.