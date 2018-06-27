Trouble rolls into Rambling River

Montana just turned 11 years old and makes a home here with her parents, Doug and Beverly Jaeger. She will sing alongside her sister, Cosette, 13, who sings backup vocals and plays guitar, keyboards and drums for the band, along with band members who all began playing together nearly a year ago.

Directed by Central Music Academy from Eagan, the band played at the Mall of America during the Christmas season and entertains seniors at local senior living venues, according to the girls' father.

"Montana herself sang the national anthem at Ramble Jam last fall, and she has sung at numerous venues throughout Dakota County including singing for the St. Paul Saints," Jaeger said.

A year ago, Montana produced an album titled "Under the Lights" and her music can be heard via YouTube. Soon to be a fifth-grader, she attends the virtual school Connections Academy.

"She enjoys singing and all the different musical ventures and hopes to further her career as she grows with the other band members who are her friends and as they continue to enjoy each other's company and participation," Jaeger said.

The series will continue the last Thursdays of July and August. This month's concert is sponsored by Dakota Electric Association, Chemquest, Dakota Electric, Keller Williams and Janie's Home Team and Xpress Coin Laundry, according to Missie Kohlbeck, city recreation supervisor.

In the case of inclement weather, concert move to banquet room at Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St.

Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a picnic. Minnesota's Kona Ice food truck will be onsite with snow cones.

Party in the Park

Next month, The Big Epic Show will bring family entertainment at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 26, at Rambling River Park. The group will offer comedy sketches, comical hip hop, dance-alongs, interactive games, dance contests and a DJ Dance party.

"That night is our Party in the Park so in addition to the concert, we will have our inflatables, balloon animals and free crafts for the kids," Kohlbeck said. The kids' inflatables and youth activities will begin at 5 p.m.

The July concert is sponsored by Chemquest, Castle Rock Bank, Towns Edge Beauty and Barber and Farmington Gymnastics Center.

Entertainment for the Aug. 30 Music in the Park concert will be provided by Cover Story, a local band that revives cover songs from the 1970s through today. This concert is sponsored by Castle Rock Bank, Chemquest, Farmington Liquors and The Legacy of Farmington.

"They have played at Hampton Street Dance, some bars around here and they just did the senior class party at Celt's this spring, a fundraiser for the senior class party," Kohlbeck said.

"We are looking for acts that are a little more well-known and local, and acts that will have a bigger draw for families and encourage all their neighbors and friends and family to come out," she added.

Kohlbeck said, "Summer in Minnesota is so short and we have these beautiful nights and this beautiful park and it is excellent free music—so why would you not take a break and bring your family and come and enjoy?"