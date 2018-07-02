TI amphitheater is ready to rock

Kevin Smith, public relations manager with Treasure Island Resort & Casino, said the upgrades have been in discussion for many years, and it's all been well worth the wait. TI is now home to one of the only outdoor venue spaces in Minnesota with permanent seating — complete with cupholders.

Over 9,400 permanent seats have been installed for assigned ticket holders and the general admission field has been freshly mowed for an extra 7,000 guests. The stage, which is temporarily removed during the winter, was in place and ready for John Fogerty and ZZ Top to rock out, kicking off the 2018 Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 29. Vince Neil will head the Island Rock Party on July 2, and America will play a free concert on July 3, ending the big show with fireworks over the casino. Now's the perfect time to visit the Island, test the new seating and check out the updated vending options.

The new space accommodates more food and drink booths and there's even an area for food trucks, a new staple for every outdoor event. There is also a party tent near the front entrance, featuring a bar and DJ, sponsored by Corona.

The new space has even been designed for easier entry and exit of the space. Additional parking has been installed, and concertgoers can jump on a shuttle for easy access to the front gate. Walk-through metal detectors will help ease congestion before regular wanding and bag checks. Then, once the encore is over, side gates will open and allow concertgoers to quickly exit, stage right.

The backstage area is now larger as well, and new trailers have been set up for staff and talent to prepare for the main event.

"The vision is to underscore Treasure Island as a robust entertainment destination for the region," Smith said. "With the addition of the new hotel tower in December, we now have the second-largest number of rooms in the state. We invite guests to stay on site, enjoy the music, and head over to the casino for a full evening of fun and take advantage of the myriad amenities Treasure Island offers."