Variety show director Faye Heffele said there will be two ensembles that will be given by the Rosemont Community Band. A brass ensemble will perform in the afternoon and the flute ensemble will play at the evening performance.

"We are hoping to be able to attract a variety of age groups because we put on a show that delivers some of the meaning of Christmas and there is humor sprinkled in with the music," Heffele said.

The variety show will feature two skits performed by actors from the Second Act Players of Rosemount. The two-hour show will have an intermission.

"The theme is Santa's Christmas and poor Santa is feeling depressed this Christmas," Heffele said.

Mrs. Claus and the elves work to cheer up Santa and look to help him discover the spirit of Christmas. Angela Walberg will sing favorite Christmas tunes.

Four children who constructed Christmas cards for Santa will read them aloud before giving them to Santa on stage during the variety show.

Even though the card reading is scripted, Heffele said "You never know with kids what they will say and there could be some ad libbing from Rosemount area youth."

The variety show will highlight the talents of area singers, dancers and those who perform humorous skits.

Play director Keith Reed will play Santa Claus.

One skit called the "World's Great Ventriloquists" will be played by John Loch and Charlotte Kodner. Another skit called "Merry Magic" was written by Pamela Loyd and will be played by Nancy Merrick and Tony Sasso.

The Merry Magic skit is about a man that suffers from being indifferent about Christmas. The man's wife works to get him back into the spirit of Christmas.

"This is so enjoyable to do and we get better each year," Heffele said. "We try to create a nice variety show that has a broad range of appeal for all ages and families. It is an opportunity to see a terrific show at a reasonable price and you are supporting your local arts community."

The Special Delivery singers, a group of young adults with special needs, will give an enjoyable performance and sing holiday favorites.

Dancers from the Betty Jo's Dance Center of Apple Valley will perform two musical dance performances.

Tickets for the variety show are $18 for reserved seats, children 12 and RAAC members pay $15. Tickets can be purchased at www.rosemountarts.com.

Tickets can also be purchased at the door or at the box office from 10 a.m. to noon Mondays and 2-4 p.m. Fridays.

Hometown Christmas concert

Rosemount Community Band will strike up holiday songs at the Hometown Christmas concert.

The free concert is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount. Organizers urge guests to arrive at 2 p.m. when the doors open due to the event's popularity.

This year marks the eighth year in the annual tradition.

"The first time the Rosemount Community Band played, it was an immediate success and everybody wanted to come see," Loch said.

Organizers decided there was a need for two shows the next year — a variety show and a concert to showcase the musicianship and talents from local band members. The band's director is John Zschunke who is the band's founder and a middle school band director.

"The concert is a good mix of everyday holiday tunes and music," Loch said.