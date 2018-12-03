First musical acts announced for 2019 Minnesota State Fair

Hootie & the Blowfish will play 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, as part of the Group Therapy Tour with openers Barenaked Ladies . Tickets are $51, $76 and $90. They will go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 7.

Fireworks follow all Grandstand shows, weather permitting.

Tickets for both performances will be sold through www.etix.com, by calling 800-514-3849 or at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office during limited hours 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 7.