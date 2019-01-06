Bluegrass band to perform at Steeple Center in Rosemount

"They have been part of our bluegrass concerts for many years and are very popular," said John Loch of Rosemount Area Arts Council.

Since 1998, the band has entertained with a wide array of musical styles, Loch said.

"On any given performance, you can expect to hear bluegrass, folk, blues, country, Cajun, Irish, and rock 'n' roll music," Loch said.

Band members include Rick Anderson, guitar, banjo and vocals; Pam Kolupailo, guitar and vocals; Mark Briere, mandolin and vocals; and Mark Rizzardi, bass and vocals. The band will also feature guest fiddle players.

The band's three recordings, "First Born" (Pam and Rick's studio duet recording featuring guest musicians), "Live: Now and Then," (a collection of live recordings featuring past and present band members), and the latest studio recording, "Labor of Love," will be available.

Tickets are $10 per person. For concert tickets and information on other arts events, visit www.rosemountarts.com. For more information, contact Loch at 952-255-8545.

"The group's mission is to have fun and it shows," Loch said.

The concert will be the first in a series called an Evening of Bluegrass in Rosemount.

The series runs January through May and all performances will be held at the Steeple Center.