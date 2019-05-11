The tribute concert playlist will unveil top tunes from the 1950s and '60s from musicians such as: Everly Brothers, Buddy Holly, Little Richard, Chuck Berry and Roy Orbison.

This Rosemount Area Arts Council concert will be the last spring concert, according to John Loch, program chair with RAAC.

Luchau grew up in Ada, Minn. When he was a college student, he performed for cheering fans on stage in a talent show called "The Ted Mack Talent Show." Later he appeared on nationally-televised shows in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

During his musical career, Luchau performed on TV and he later worked as a teacher and in business. Today he still finds reward in entertaining audiences with songs from the 1950s and 1960s to life on stage.

Luchau was inducted into the North Dakota Rock and Country Hall of Fame in 2012.

Tickets can be purchased from Brown Paper Ticket at www.rosemountarts.com or at the Steeple Center Box office from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday and 2-4 p.m. on Fridays and at the door.