Second Act Players showcase preview outreach show

"We have an outreach program that we take out into the community and perform in senior living facilities and for a variety of social events," said Claire Ramsay, Second Act Players treasurer.

Ramsay invites all to attend the community outreach event. Retired or empty nesters are welcome to get involved in the Second Act Players to discover community theater. No theater experience is necessary.

The theatre group presents plays and skits several times a year at the Steeple Center. For some members though, acting a few times a year was not enough.

"The Second Act Players outreach program was formed to share their love of theater with the community outside of the Steeple Center," Ramsay said. "This year's show will feature celebrity interviews by gossip columnist, Hedda Hopper."

The outreach program is a 45- to 60-minute variety show.

"There will be a couple of skits, some singing, some magic and a few memorable commercials from the past to round out the show," Ramsay said.

For more information on the outreach program, visit secondactplayers.com/outreach. The group is looking for new members.

For any questions, contact Ramsay at 952-432-8496 or email cramsay44@gmail.com or rosemountarts@gmail.com.

"Even if you don't want to be on stage, there are many other ways to become involved," Ramsay said. "Members work on set construction, help backstage, design costumes, volunteer at events, have field trips to other performances and attend theater-related classes."