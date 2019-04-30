The juxtaposition of prim and proper etiquette comes into question when church lady friends and Red Hat Ladies Society members embark on an evening of adventure as they watch a scandalous show called "Bedroom Bedlam."

"Uff Da!" — the production that takes stage for three shows this weekend at Rosemount Steeple Center — pokes fun at Midwest polite culture and proper church ladies behavior.

"I think it is a good date night or girlfriend show if anyone has a good friend like in the Red Hat Ladies who are a good group of friends," said play director Stephanie Coffield.

Written by Jack Dyville, the comedy unfolds as five yellow school buses with Red Hat Ladies passengers from South Central Evangelical Lutheran Ladies Conference of Western North Dakota trek across the state excited to see Marie Osmond in "The Sound of Music."

"The script is really funny and the cast is doing a great job and have bonded in our eight weeks of rehearsals," Coffield said. "We have laughed in rehearsals every single night and they are learning a lot and having a good time."

Hired by Second Act Players as the director, Coffield said the group was looking for talent to lead the production side of the show. The play's stage manager is Courtney Marti.

Coffield, 35, is somewhat new to directing although she holds a degree in acting and is a professionally-trained actress. She recently performed on stage in the Rosemount Area Arts Council play, "The Importance of Being Earnest." Active in the Twin Cities community theatre scene, she balances a career of theatre work in the evenings and weekends and devotes time to her children as a stay-at-home mother.

"They (the cast) have had fun working on the comedic timing and work on the moments and the pacing of the comedy because it is different than a drama," Coffield said. "Comedy is a lot about pace and making sure you are listening and making sure it is a genuine reaction every time instead of thinking this is where I am supposed to be funny."

The play draws attention to how older women develop friendships over a lifetime and discover they never outgrow fun and adult relationships and humor.

The cast will perform at 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, as well as 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Rosemount Steeple Center. Tickets can be purchased at the door or www.brownpapertickets.com. Because of the adult nature of the comedy material, the show is not recommended for children under 13.