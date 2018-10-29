MNsure is a Minnesota-made health insurance marketplace created in accordance with the Affordable Care Act. At MNsure.org, Minnesotans can compare plans from multiple companies and estimate out-of-pocket costs. Current enrollees can check to see if their 2018 plan will be available in 2019 and also compare plans from multiple companies to look at premiums and out-of-pocket expenses.

For enrollment assistance, call 651-539-2099 or 855-366-7873 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Online help is available at https://www.mnsure.org/help.

“We recommend Minnesotans visit MNsure.org to find the right plan for them and their families,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark. “MNsure is the only place for Minnesotans to tap into tax credits that could save them thousands.”