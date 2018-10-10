Vote for Lori Braucks

I dont live in Hastings, but I do work with theater companies located in town. There have been times where the council makes decisions that could impact the company I am involved with where I have initiated conversations with Lori. She has also asked me directly what I think about certain decisions; I am always grateful to talk with her. Lori wants to be as informed as possible before making a decision that impacts people who live in Hastings and people who have businesses in town. I always feel that Lori cares and listens respectfully to all opinions.

Lori is an excellent city council member who cares about hearing opinions, making informed decisions, and respectfully listening to all sides of an issue.

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.