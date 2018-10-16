Hoppe for Sheriff

As a resident of Woodbury and business owner, I support Paul Hoppe for Washington County Sheriff. Hoppe is a dedicated law enforcement officer who was born and raised in Washington County. Hoppe knows the people who live here and knows the issues we face in dealing with crime and public safety.

In addition to having 27 years experience in law enforcement where he has demonstrated his ability to lead through critical thinking and collaboration, Hoppe has owned and operated several successful businesses in Washington County.

Woodbury residents and all citizens and businesses through out Washington County deserve the best leaders possible. I believe Paul Hoppe is that leader. Hoppe is a visionary who knows how to adapt to the ever changing society we find ourselves in today. I encourage you to look at both candidates thoroughly and believe you will come to the same conclusion as I have, Paul Hoppe needs to be the next Sheriff of Washington County. Please join me in voting Paul Hoppe for Washington County Sheriff on November 6.

Bryan Raines

Woodbury, MN 55125

This is a paid endorsement letter to the editor.