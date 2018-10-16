Mary for Mayor

It is time for new leadership and fresh ideas for the citizens of Hastings. I am writing this letter supporting Mary Hoffman Fasbender for Mayor. Mary believes in moving Hastings forward.

Mary has shown excellent leadership as a long time business owner and volunteer in Hastings. As a hometown girl, Mary has devoted her life to making Hastings a better place to live.

Mary is not an "I" person - as in - "I did this" or "I did that." Mary is a "we" person - as in - "We did this together."

Mary does not look for the limelight in her volunteer work. She does her volunteer work for her love to help others.

A great example is the Gobble Gait that has run each November for many, many years and benefits Hastings Family Service.

Mary knows how to get things done. Please vote for Mary Hoffman Fasbender on November 6th. Or you can vote now in early voting.

Remember Mary's motto:

"For the people, not the podium."

