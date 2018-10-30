Support For Tina Folch

I would like to think of myself not as pro-business but pro-community. When my community does better so does my business. As an independent retail business, SC Toys in downtown Hastings, depends on the viability of the community to stay in business. The community does better when our representative makes the community a priority by making investments in education, roads, infrastructure, and affordable healthcare. Tina has the knowledge, the drive and the commitment to make the best decisions that will secure the viability of our community. Vote for Tina Folch on November 6th.