Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in 28 states, including Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin, according to the release. The recall only applies to refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk units with a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the FDA warns consumers.

The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. To date, there has been one report of an allergic reaction.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or visit www.bluediamond.com to complete a web form.