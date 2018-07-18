Salmonella Sandiego outbreak in Minn. linked to Hy-Vee

Six of seven cases in a Salmonella Sandiego outbreak have been linked to people who have eaten Spring Pasta Salad from four different Hy-Vee stores, a news release said.

On July 16, the product was removed from all stores voluntarily while health officials have been investigating.

The initial source of contamination is unknown, but health officials recommend not eating any Spring Pasta Salad purchased before July 17 and with expiration dates ending Aug. 3, 2018.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Symptoms usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure, but they can begin up to two weeks after exposure, the health department said.

Officials don’t believe any other pasta salads sold by Hy-Vee are affected. More information can be found at the U.S. FDA website.

Approximately 700 to 975 salmonella infections are reported each year in the state, the health department said.