Diarrhoeal disease outbreak ID'd at Zumbrota campground

Anyone who visited Shades of Sherwood in July is asked to call MDH at 651-201-5794.

One person has been hospitalized as a result of the outbreak, according to a news release. One of the people also was infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

READ MORE: This hemp won't get you high | Taking action against untrustworthy veterans' charities

Investigators wish to speak with anyone who has been to the campground since July 1, regardless if they became ill or not.

According to MDH:

Cryptosporidiosis is caused by the microscopic parasite cryptosporidium. The illness is spread when people come into contact with fecal matter from an infected person or animal. The parasite is able to survive outside the human body for long periods of time and is highly resistant to chlorine.

Symptoms of cryptosporidiosis often include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, loss of appetite, weight loss and low-grade fever. People typically become ill about a week after exposure, but this can range from two to 14 days. Most people recover in one to two weeks, but they will continue to shed the parasite in their stools for at least two weeks after symptoms end. Approximately 10 percent to 15 percent of cases require hospitalization for their illness. Illness can be especially severe or prolonged in people with weakened immune systems.

Cryptosporidiosis is a common cause of waterborne illness and is the most common cause of recreational water illness outbreaks in the United States. Approximately 350-450 cases of cryptosporidiosis are diagnosed in Minnesota each year. More information on cryptosporidiosis can be found on the cryptosporidiosis home page on the MDH website.